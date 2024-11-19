Vontier Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

VNT opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

