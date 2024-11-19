W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $2.07 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 91.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Oracle by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $191.77. The stock has a market cap of $514.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

