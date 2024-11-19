W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $683,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

IAU opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

