W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $224,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 543.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $30,735,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,760. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $520.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.34. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.