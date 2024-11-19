W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 110,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,094.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE EW opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

