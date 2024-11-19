Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

