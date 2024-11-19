Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,384,000 after buying an additional 1,010,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WMT opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $675.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

