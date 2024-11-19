Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Walmart by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $675.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

