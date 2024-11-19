West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation accounts for approximately 3.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,539.49. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $396.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

