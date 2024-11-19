West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 894 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 21.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,116 shares in the company, valued at $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.