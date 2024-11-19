West Family Investments Inc. Buys 988 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.