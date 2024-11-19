West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.27 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut Duke Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

