Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EMD opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
