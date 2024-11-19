Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,427 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

