Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

APH opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

