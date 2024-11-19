Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

