Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

