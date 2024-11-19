Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

NYSE:WPM opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

