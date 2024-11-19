Woodward, Inc. (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 5th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

WWD stock opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.91. Woodward has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

