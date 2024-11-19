Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $7,692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 29.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,757 shares of company stock worth $26,262,632 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

