Wrapmanager Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

