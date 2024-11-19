Wrapmanager Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

