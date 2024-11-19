Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

