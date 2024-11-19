Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWD opened at $193.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.