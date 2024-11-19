Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 154.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
