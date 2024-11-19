Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
