Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as high as C$8.07. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 23,617,782 shares trading hands.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

