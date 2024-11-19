Yardley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,691 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,382,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,817,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 97,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

