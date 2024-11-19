Yardley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $379,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

