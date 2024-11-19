Yardley Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 116,240 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 116,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

