109,537 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

