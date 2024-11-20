1,297 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,325,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

