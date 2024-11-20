14,976 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.44 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

