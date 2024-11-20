1,549 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

