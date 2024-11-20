1,886 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

