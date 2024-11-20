1,945,265 Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,945,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $44,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 67.5% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 495.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $71,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.