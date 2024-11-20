2,074 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

