2,225,430 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,225,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

