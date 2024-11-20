23,170 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE LNG opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $220.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.50.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

