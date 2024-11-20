23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
23895 (GKX.V) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
About 23895 (GKX.V)
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
