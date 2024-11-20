3,817 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after buying an additional 361,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

