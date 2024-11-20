3,923 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $503.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.83. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $382.66 and a one year high of $515.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

