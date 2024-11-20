4,162,861 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,162,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,648,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

