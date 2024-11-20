4,800 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $682.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $724.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.88.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,300. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

