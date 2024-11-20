56,777 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

