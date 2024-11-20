8,927 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 634.2% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $92,078,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $406.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.78. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.