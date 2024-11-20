89,452 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of USFD opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

