AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.37.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

