abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.40 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.74). Approximately 713,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 951,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.73).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £240.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.55.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,941.18%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

