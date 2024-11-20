Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ASGI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $46,204.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,955,400 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,718. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

