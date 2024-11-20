Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ASGI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.35.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
